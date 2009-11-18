Sarah Palin’s media tour continues tonight on Fox News’ Hannity.

The former vice-presidential candidate has already given The Oprah Winfrey Show its highest ratings in two years. (That means Palin was more popular than Whitney Houston and Mackenzie Phillips, both of whom unloaded heaps of personal baggage on Oprah’s couch.)

Palin is promoting her best-selling book Going Rogue, which critics have called a payback memoir aimed at McCain campaign staffers.

ABC News this week is dolling out tidbits from Barbara Walters’ interview with Palin across various programs. The former governor’s assertion that President Obama’s handling of the economy has been “backasswards” (which aired on World News) has been a hit on the blogs - and received a hearty chuckle from Walters, who responded: “You do have a way with words.”

On Sean Hannity’s program, Palin’s assertions about the Army’s handling of Fort Hood murder suspect Major Nidal Malik Hasan is likely to make headlines. Hannity asks Palin if she thinks the shooting, which left 13 people dead, was an “act of terrorism.”

“I certainly do,” she says, “And I think that there were massive warning flags that were missed all over the place, and I think that it was quite unfortunate that, to me, it was a fear of being politically incorrect to not - I am going to use the word - profile this guy, profile in the sense of finding out what his radical beliefs were.”

She added that she expects to be loudly criticized for those comments.

“Now, because I used the word profile, I am going to get clobbered tomorrow morning,” she said. “The liberals, their heads are just going to be spinning. They’re going to say she is radical, she is extreme. But I say profiling in the context of doing whatever we can to save innocent American lives, I’m all for it, then.”

The interview airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.