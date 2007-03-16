One of the Uglier Typos Around

Mind you, I'm a day late on this one. But while leafing through the New York Post last night at the accountant's, I read a story about Brandon Rogers, the latest American Idol hopeful to get the boot. The piece, written by Don Kaplan, mentioned how Rogers had been a back-up singer for "Christina Uglier."

Yes, Christina Uglier.

I would've ripped it out, but my accountant was already angry at me.

Was this an errant Spell-Check "correction", or the Post simply being its cheeky self and taking a swipe at the formerly taste-challenged Ms. Aguilera? Corrected later editions make me think it's the former.

I've got a call in to Kaplan. Stay tuned.

By Michael Malone