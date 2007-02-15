From One Politico to Another
Mike Allen, chief political correspondent for Politico.com, the new online/print publication from TV station/cable news channel owner Allbritton, got a plug from an affable President George W. Bush.
In the President's press conference Wednesday, he stopped Allen, former Time magazine White House correspondent, in mid train of thought to train a spotlight on his new digs.
Following is the transcript from of the exchange.
THe PRESIDENT: Michael. Michael, who do you work for? (Laughter.)
Q Mr. President, I work for Politico.com.
THE PRESIDENT: Pardon me? Politico.com?
Q Yes, sir. Today. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: You want a moment to explain to the American people exactly what — (laughter.)
Q Mr. President, thank you for the question. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Quit being so evasive.
Q You should read it.
THE PRESIDENT: Is it good? You like it?
Q David Gregory —
THE PRESIDENT: David Gregory likes it. I can see the making of a testimonial. (Laughter.) Anyway, go ahead, please.
Not surprisingly, the Web site did indeed turn the shout-out into a plug, running the video on its home page.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.