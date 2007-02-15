From One Politico to Another

Mike Allen, chief political correspondent for Politico.com, the new online/print publication from TV station/cable news channel owner Allbritton, got a plug from an affable President George W. Bush.

In the President's press conference Wednesday, he stopped Allen, former Time magazine White House correspondent, in mid train of thought to train a spotlight on his new digs.

Following is the transcript from of the exchange.

THe PRESIDENT: Michael. Michael, who do you work for? (Laughter.)

Q Mr. President, I work for Politico.com.

THE PRESIDENT: Pardon me? Politico.com?

Q Yes, sir. Today. (Laughter.)

THE PRESIDENT: You want a moment to explain to the American people exactly what — (laughter.)

Q Mr. President, thank you for the question. (Laughter.)

THE PRESIDENT: Quit being so evasive.

Q You should read it.

THE PRESIDENT: Is it good? You like it?

Q David Gregory —

THE PRESIDENT: David Gregory likes it. I can see the making of a testimonial. (Laughter.) Anyway, go ahead, please.

Not surprisingly, the Web site did indeed turn the shout-out into a plug, running the video on its home page.