NOMINATIONS: Digital All-Stars 2012

B&C is happy to announce that we are now accepting nominations for our 3rd annual Digital All-Stars special report, in which we salute professionals across the television business who are demonstrating the unique ability to accomplish what everyone in media is attempting — to make the digital world work for them and their businesses.

We will profile the Digital All-Stars 2012 class in the pages of B&C’s Aug. 20 issue.

To nominate your choice: Please send us your thoughts on how your choice is exercising their All-Star abilities. Tell us what they’re doing and how their digital strategies are moving the industry forward. Include a full bio, along with your pitch.

Email nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com.

Some advice: All-Stars operate at a high enough level that their work makes significant impact, but they won’t necessarily be the CEO, president or chairman. The word “digital” may not even appear in their title.

For your reference, here are links to past Digital All-Star reports:

The inaugural Digital All-Stars, in 2010Digital All-Stars 2011

NOMINATION DEADLINE: Wednesday July 18 AT NOON ET. We’re sorry, but we cannot accept nominations after the deadline. You will be notified ONLY if your candidate is selected. B&C does NOT provide confirmation that nominations were received nor that a candidate was not selected.