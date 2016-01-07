Nomination Deadline for B&C’s 2016 Digital All-Stars Approaches

Don’t miss the opportunity to submit nominations for B&C’s 2016 Digital All-Stars, as the rapidly approaching deadline is Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

B&C will profile the Digital All-Stars—professionals across the TV business who have made digital work for them—in the Feb. 22-29 issue across the following categories: Advertising/Media, Content Creation, Distribution, Local TV, OTT Entrepreneurs, Syndication and Technology.

Send nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com, pitching your nominee’s impact in the last year through digitally driven strategy.

In your nominations, please indicate which category is preferred and include a full bio.

SOME ADVICE: All-Stars operate at a high enough level that their work makes significant impact – and requires them to lead a team to carry out their vision – but they won't necessarily be the CEO, President or Chairman. The word "digital" may not even appear in their title.