Nimoy To Deliver Top 10 List

OK, I won’t even pretend this has anything to do with D.C. It just has to do with the fact that I can recite Star Trek dialog and still remember watching the original show in my parent’s basement (yes, I know what you are thinking, but at least I was only 8 or 9 at the time).

Anyway, Leonard Nimoy, the original Spock, will deliver the top 10 list on CBS’ Letterman Show Thursday night (May 7), the network said Tuesday.

The stunt comes on the eve of the release of the new Star Trek film, May 8 which charts the assembling of the youthful versions of the iconic crew of the Enterprise–Spock, Kirk, Bones, etc.–with Nimoy the only original cast member featured, though obviously not as the young Spock (Zach Quinto), but instead in the old time-traveling dodge that allows anyone to appear anywhere.

If I am not mistaken, Nimoy has not made a habit of re-inhabiting his Spock character, choosing instead to try to have a life outside the realm of pointed ears and mind melds. But at least he appears to have a sense of humor about his status as cultural icon (something not always evident), even if the culture is Vulcan.

Live long and cross-promote.