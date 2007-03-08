Nickelodeon Makes Some Noise



Earlier this morning Nickelodeon held its 2007 upfront ("LIVE FROM THE ORANGE CARPET!") at the Nokia theater in Times Square. The show was as you'd expect: lots of Nickelodeon properties on display as lots of Nickelodeon execs strutted their stuff (sometimes frighteningly literally). Oh, and a video of Justin Timberlake kept rudely interrupting the whole thing.

In the end though the best part of the early morning activities, for me at least, was the shwag. Walking out everybody who attended was handed the above little Nickelodeon-ized iPod speaker/dock. Despite its diminutive size and anonymous manufacturer the bugger actually has pretty good sound.

The people in the cubes around me are going to hate this thing… Thanks Nick!

By Garth Johnston

Postscript: Yes that is a band-aid on my Nano. Just because the screen is broken doesn't mean it doesn't work.