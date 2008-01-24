NFL Network Goes Super Bowl Crazy

The NFL Network has never exactly been subtle, as we have mentioned before, but their new campaign is sure to even tire out the most dire hard of football fans. The network is planning nine days, that’s 213 hours, to Superbowl related programming. A decision the network is calling “TV’s longest Super Bowl pregame show.”

Beginning Jan. 26, the NFL Network will air highlight reels from all 41 previous Super Bowls, and will also cover every press conference, live and start to finish. In what could be a sign of things to come on Super Bowl Sunday, the network will air 14 full, original broadcasts of a number of old Super Bowls, including 1972, when the Miami Dolphins went undefeated, a feat the New England Patriots are hoping to achieve in this year’s game. The network will also air three live shows a day from Arizona, the site of Super Bowl XLII.

Oh, and lest you think that people who watch the game just for the commercials are left out, the NFL Network will have a round up of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

So there ya go, folks, if you are obsessed with football, and the Super Bowl, you know where to look. Assuming you actually get the NFL Network that is.