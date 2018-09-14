Network News Departments Hit Carolina Coast to Cover Florence

The network news departments are all-in on Hurricane Florence coverage. The storm was downgraded to a Category 1, but lots of rain, and potential flooding, remain in the forecast.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, the cable news networks went to reporters in the Myrtle Beach area. On CNN, Brooke Baldwin was anchoring, and Don Lemon was in Myrtle Beach.

“The big concern is flooding, flooding, flooding,” said Lemon.

He said the storm is still going to “dump a whole lotta water” on the region.

Todd Terrell of the Cajun Navy spoke up from Wilmington, citing “some of the roughest weather I’ve seen yet.”

Jonathan Hunt reported from North Myrtle Beach for Fox News Channel as Shepard Smith anchored. Hunt mentioned “good news,” including not as severe winds as expected, but “intense rain” for 24 hours or more.

Ali Velshi anchored for MSNBC. There was a call from Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “What we’re worried about at this point is flooding,” she said.

The Weather Channel, too, reported from Myrtle Beach, announcing that 600,000-plus were without power in South Carolina, and 75 mph gusts were battering the area. “Overall, the strength is starting to weaken,” went the field report, but still spoke of “incredible rainfall,” a significant storm surge and possible hurricanes.

On the broadcast side, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir does the newscast from North Carolina Friday, as he did starting Wednesday. Amy Robach, Ginger Zee, Tom Llamas and Gio Benitez are among those out in the field.

Jeff Glor reports from Wilmington Friday for CBS Evening News, going for an hour. Field reporters include David Begnaud, Don Dahler, Adriana Diaz and Kris Van Cleave. The day started with a special report before CBS This Morning, beginning at 6 a.m.

Lester Holt did NBC Nightly News from the Carolina coast Thursday, with an assist from Al Roker. He'll anchor from Wilmington Friday.

Today went live from 6 a.m. to noon ET Friday, and will do so 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday.

NBC's news department said the storm remains a “catastrophic threat” that had so far killed four.