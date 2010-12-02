Net Neutrality in 140 Characters
Reaction to the FCC’s proposed network neutrality draft order was coming in faster than it could be digested and summarized in real time Wednesday, so here is the end-of-the day twitter version (140 characters or less, not including names and titles) of some of the comments that did not make it into other stories:
American Cable Association President Matt Polka: “A Title II framework would have imposed large and burdensome costs on small cable operators that offer broadband service.”
Jason Rosenbaum, PCCC Senior Online Campaigns Director: “The proposal from FCC Chairman Genachowski isn’t Net Neutrality, it’s a corporate giveaway.”
Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner: “This is a compromise that gives nobody everything that they wanted and everybody something.”
NAACP: “We believe that the FCC’s proposal will help foster equal access to affordable and sustainable broadband and stimulate job creation in all communities.”
The Writers Guild of America, East: “We oppose a plan that would permit ISPs or other providers to charge consumers for access to ‘fast lanes’ which would distribute content more quickly….”
Parul Desai, Policy Counsel for Consumers Union: “This is just the beginning of the process; we’re eager to work with the FCC in establishing viable and sensible rules.”
Fred Humphries, Microsoft: “We believe that today’s net neutrality proposal from the FCC represents an important step forward.”
Charlie Ergen, EchoStar: “DISH Network applauds Chairman Genachowski for moving forward on critically important net neutrality rules.”
ACLU: “While the proposed rule is a good start toward protecting Internet openness, it does not go far enough to protect free speech for certain communications systems.”
Rep. Gene Green ( D-Tex.): “I certainly welcome any departure from the ‘third way’ proposal circulated earlier this year.”
National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners: “While we need to see the details of [the FCC’s] proposal, we hope it will recognize the critical role State commissions play in furthering these initiatives.”
Venture Capitalist Jed Katz: “As a technology venture capitalist representing hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, I strongly support your proposed rules.”
Nonprofit World Growth Senior Advisor James K. Glassman: “While the reported solution is not perfect, it will provide a large dose of regulatory certainty to spur investment and innovation…”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.