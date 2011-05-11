NBCU Stars Step Up for “Healthy Week” Campaign

Stars from across the NBCUniversal portfolio will participate in the “Go Healthy Step-a-Thon” in New York May 23-25 as part of NBCU’s second annual “Healthy Week.”

Several of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, Mike Brzezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and contestants from NBC’s The Biggest Loser are among those scheduled to participate in fitness challenges at the installation in Times Square. The free and open to the public space invites visitors to climb a maze of stairs while a digital ticker displays each step taken that will count toward a donation to the American Cancer Society.

“What this does is it takes that next step in actually activating consumers,” Debra Goetz, VP of Healthy at NBCU tells B&C. “This is where we can really showcase and make that statement to take a step toward healthier living in a fun, engaging way alongside the NBCUniversal personalities.”

NBCU brands will also air health-related content through the week of May 21-27, including a nutritional literacy series on NBC News, segments on Hollywood’s hottest diet and exercise trends on E! and healthy cooking content on Bravo’s Pregnant in Heels.

A complete schedule of talent appearances at the Step-a-Thon can be found here.