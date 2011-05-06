At NBC, Synergy Rocks

The Today show released its summer concert series lineup Thursday, and unsurprisingly, it features some familiar NBC faces.

Three of the four vocal coaches from NBC’s new series The Voice are scheduled to perform: Blake Shelton, Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine’s Maroon 5 (missing from the list is Christina Aguilera).

On Comcast’s earnings call this Wednesday, Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts called the early ratings success for The Voice “the most exciting event” since Comcast’s deal for a majority stake in NBCUniversal closed, and touted it as proof of what can happen when all parts of the companies “come together to support a program.”

The Voice’s ratings rose 10% in its second week; if its numbers remain strong, expect to see much, much more cross-promotion of the show’s talent on NBCU’s morning shows and late-night couches. After all, it’s been a long time since NBC had primetime ratings to sing about – don’t expect them to quiet down anytime soon.

Today’s full summer concert schedule below:

MAY

27 Rihanna

JUNE

2 American Idol Winner and Runner Up (Special Thursday performance)

3 New Kids on the Block/Backstreet Boys

10 The Script

17 Kenny Chesney

24 Bruno Mars

JULY

1 Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Ne-Yo

8 Blake Shelton

15 Chris Brown

22 Cee Lo Green

29 Journey

AUGUST

5 Maroon 5

12 Zac Brown Band

19 Enrique Iglesias

26 Train

SEPTEMBER

2 Lenny Kravitz

Additional performances may be announced throughout the season.