NBC Pulls Conan O’Brien’s $1.5 Million Sketch From The Web

On Wednesday night, Conan O’Brien introduced a new segment to The Tonight Show, wherein he would debut a wacky new segment that cost a ridiculous amount of money, seeing as NBC was still paying for it.

“For the rest of the week we are going to introduce comedy bits that aren’t so much funny as they are crazy expensive,” O’Brien said, setting up the bit.

The first member of the club was the Bugatti Veyron Mouse, aka a $1.5 million Bugatta Veyron roadster, with mouse ears and whiskers on the hood. O’Brien also played The Rolling Stones hit “Satisfaction” as the Bugatta Veyron Mouse’s official theme song.

“Is this appropriate music for a car that looks like a mouse? No! Does it add anything at all to this comedy bit? No it doesn’t! Is it crazy expensive to play on the air, not to mention the rights to re-air this clip on the internet? Hell yes!” O’Brien quipped.

Unfortunately, it may have been a little too expensive for NBC’s tastes. The segment is not available on NBC.com and Hulu, and has been edited out of the full episode replays on the sites. The problem was most likely not the Bugatti, but the Rolling Stones. Rights to hit songs are very expensive to play on-air once, let alone re-played on the internet thousands, if not millions of times.

But hope is not lost. Car blog Jalopnik.com has the bit in its entirety, along some more information about that Bugatti, if you have a spare $1.5 million lying around (Conan, I’m looking at you).