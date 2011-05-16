NBC Eyes Upfront Move Back To Radio City

NBC is considering moving its 2012 upfront presentation back to Radio City Music Hall, according to multiple network sources. The network formerly held its presentations at the famed venue before first abandoning a traditional upfront, and then reinstating it as a daytime affair at a Hilton Hotel.”It just needs to feel bigger,” said one exec who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Network execs were quick to point out that no deal has been signed at this point.

Other news and notes from the NBC upfront Monday in New York:

+ The decision to push The Voice to midseason was a hotly-debated one within the NBC ranks. Many wanted the show to air in the fall to capitalize on its momentum (think ad sales people and some top — and I mean top — execs).

But execs like reality chief Paul Telegdy fought for the midseason slot to both preserve the show and play off midseason launching pads like the Super Bowl. The decision was not made until late last week, so until that call was made NBC’s schedule was in flux due to the importance of the show to the network right now.

+ The new news magazine show in development - which is not on the fall schedule - was briefly considered to run multiple nights on the schedule, according to two sources. Thank God NBC didn’t go down that road again, they would have gotten hammered (think Leno), as it is totally against the message NBC is delivering that they aren’t afraid to spend their way out of their slump.

+ NBC’s upfront clocked in at over two hours. That’s too long (please note that, friends at other networks).

+ Oh yeah, Donald Trump said he’s not running for president, and did so in one of the most quick and rather under-whelming announcements possible. TV Guide’s Michael Schneider joked afterwards NBC could have done a LeBron-like “Decision” show. Glad that’s not the case, but it did give NBC Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt the chance to take a light-hearted jab at former NBC and current Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly: “We like to make some news at our upfront, good luck Kevin Reilly.”