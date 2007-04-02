'My Sweet Lord' Dominates NYC News

The news this past weekend in New York was dominated by the story of Chocolate Jesus–a life-size Jesus statue made of chocolate that was on display at the Roger Smith hotel in New York. Of course, adversaries from the Catholic League and the free speechers squared off over "My Sweet Lord," and the exhibit was yanked.

It all reminded me of a certain Tom Waits song, mostly because the song is called "Chocolate Jesus." It's about a soul who gets salvation at Zerelda Lee's candy store each Sunday, in the form of a Jesus-shaped hunk of candy wrapped in cellophane. The lyrics are here; maybe the feuding idealogues can glean some wisdom from a wise old sage like Waits.

By Michael Malone