Multiplatform Mayhem

Media companies these days love working on multiple platforms. Online compenents to TV shows are becoming commonplace, (just check out Google’s recent collaboration with Jeopardy!). Spike TV however has taken multiplatform content to a whole new level… literally, there will be additional levels.



I am talking of course about TheKill Point, Spike’s Bank Robber/cop action/drama starring Donnie Wahlberg and John Leguizamo.

To help promote show, Spike has teamed up with Kuma games to create a (free!) videogame companion to the show. The neat part? Each level of the videogame will be modeled after the previous week’s episode. So if there is some awesome shootout in a bank vault, then that week’s videogame level will feature an awesome bank vault shootout.

According to Variety:

“Kuma has already made a game for the "Kill Point" pilot but will develop updates each week on a very short time frame after each episode is complete.”

In other words, the videogame designers will have a very short amount of time to create each level. Of course, if anyone could do it, Kuma can. Kuma made a name for themselves with their controversial “Kuma War” series, which, according to Kuma:

“Is a totally free, first and third-person tactical squad-based game that provides multiple updates monthly to the consumer’s computer to reflect unfolding events in the real world.”

So they take real life operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and with little turnover, turn them into playable video game levels.

Compared to Iraq, a fictional bank heist should be a cakewalk for the studio.

The Kill Point game is available for free on Spike TV and Kuma’s sites, with updates as they become available. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the video game (not the show) below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zaidr3449io[/embed]