MTV Sets 'Amore' For March

MTV will premiere A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila spinoff That’s Amore March 2. The spinoff features Italian native and Tequila contestant Domenico Nesci, as he tries to find “[H]is very own American sweetheart to bring home to his ‘mamma.’”

MTV will preview the series with a one-hour special Febrary 24, Domenico’s Passport to Love, where Nesco (below) will look back at his favorite moments on A Shot at Love, and convince any ladies watching why he is quite the catch.





That’s Amore star Domenici Nesci

MTV plans to promote the series all day Valentines Day, and shot a special holiday interstitial to promote the program (which can be viewed here).

That’s Amore will follow the typical dating show format employed by the various MTV Networks on A Shot at Love, Flavor of Love, Rock of Love and I Love New York. A format the network calls a “romantic comedy elimination series.”

15 ladies, from snowboarders to socialites, will try to win over Nesco in a series of competitions and dates.

While the network was coy about what the events would be, it was confirmed that one will be a spaghetti wrestling match. How classy. And of course there’s nothing stereotypical about that.