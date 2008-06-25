Minireview of "Rescue Me" Minisode
By B&C Review
Hoping to keep fans interested until Rescue Me returns next year, FX last night presented the first of 10 “minisodes” – five-minute self-contained vignettes, the first of which had Denis Leary and company eating doughnuts and talking about fasting.
In that same spirit, here’s my firt-episode “minireview”: It was okay.
