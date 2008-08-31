Michael Moore: Gustav Is Proof of "God in Heaven"

It’s not exactly news that Michael Moore has said something outrageous.

This time the filmmaker noted the cruel irony in the timing of Hurricane Gustav, which is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and on the day the Republicans kick off their nominating convention in St. Paul, Minn.

Appearing on MSNBC Friday, Moore remarked to Keith Olbermann that “this Gustav is proof that there is a God in heaven. To just have it … planned at the same time, that it would actually be on its way to New Orleans for Day One of the Republican convention, up in the Twin Cities, at the top of the Mississippi River."

"I certainly hope nobody gets hurt,” he added. “I hope everybody’s taking cover."

So Michael Moore didn’t exactly disappoint. What’s disappointing is that Olbermann didn’t call him out for making light of a storm that has already killed 81 people in the Caribbean.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lrAf_TE-1I[/embed]

By Joel Topcik