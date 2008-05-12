Media Moms

FCC spokeswoman Mary Diamond, who handles media issues, will be out of Commission for a while as she handles a whole new set of issues.

She gave birth to a baby boy, James Newman Stirewalt, on Friday, May 9, at 9:27 p.m. Hmmm, big news being made out of the FCC late on a Friday. Could the chairman be planning the timing of births now, too?

The child weighed in at a strapping 10 pounds, eight ounces (no, that is not a misprint)

Mother and child are both doing fine, and dad already has his sights set on a spot in the Pittsburgh Steelers line for his new addition.

The FCC appears to be fertile ground for more than lawsuits.

Just last week, Martin’s legal advisor for media issues, Michelle Carey, left on maternity leave, and a top aide, Tamara Lipper is on maternity leave as well..