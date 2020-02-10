MCN Online Extra | Feb. 10, 2020
By MCN Staff
Cover Story
More Platforms, More Content for African-American Viewers
Streamers push networks targeting people of color to create more original programming
PLUS: Fox Aims to Put Some Soul Into OTT
African American-focused network offers four hours of live, interactive programming each weeknight
Programming
Da’Vine Intervention
Actress talks about why ‘High Fidelity’ will stand out on Hulu
The Watchman: ‘Survivor’ Features Past Champs at ‘War’; Walking Dead Walk to School on Disney
Business
Wireless Ventures Create Real Revenue for Cable
Mobile business shifts from afterthought to profit center
Fates & Fortunes: Notable executives on the move
Freeze Frame
Event photos for Feb. 10, 2020
MCN’s Most Viewed
Top stories on multichannelcom. Jan 30-Feb. 5
1. Pai Unveiling C-Band Plan Feb. 6
2. T-Mobile: FCC Should Mandate Fast-Track C-Band Relocation
3. Fios Sheds 51K Video Customers in Q4
4. AT&T TV App Ends Support for Roku
The Five Spot
Libby Geist, VP and Executive Producer, ESPN Films and Original Content
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.