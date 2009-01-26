MacFarlane’s "Cavalcade" Rolls On

Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane created his Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy last year in a deal with Media Rights Capital and Google. The shorts, sponsored by Burger King, were available on YouTube and distributed across the web through Google’s ad sense network.

Now the Cavalcade is back, and this time Priceline.com is on board as the sponsor.



Much as with the Burger King ads, the cartoon shorts open up with an animated version of the spokesperson. In the case of Priceline, that would be William Shatner. As it happens, Shatner has been a frequent target of MacFarlane’s wrath on Family Guy.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xI0OobsRh8[/embed]