Liveblogging Letterman

11:56 Dave proposes shaving his beard…on Conan’s show.

11:57 The first Top 10 list of 2008! Brings out 10 striking writers to deliver list: Demands of the WGA Writers.

10. Complimentary tote bag with next insulting contract offer (from Tim Carvel, The Daily Show)

9. No rollbacks in health benefits, so I can treat the hypothermia I caught on the picket line (Laura Kraft, The Colbert Report)

8. Full salary and benefits for my imaginary writing partner, Lester (daytime writer Melissa Sammons)

7. Members of the AMPTP must explain what the hell AMPTP stands for (Warren Light, Criminal Intent)

6. No disciplinary action taken against any writer caught having an inappropriate relationship with a copier. (Colbert Report)

5. I’d like a date with a woman! (The Daily Show)

4. Hazard pay for breaking up fights on The View (Nora Ephron)

3. I’m no accountant, but instead of us getting 4 cents for a $20 DVD, how about we get $20 for a 4-cent DVD? (Law & Order)

2. I don’t have a joke–I just want to remind everyone that we’re on strike, so none of us are responsible for this lame list. (Chris Albers, Late Night With Conan O’Brien)

1. Producers must immediately remove their heads from their asses. (Alan Zweibel)