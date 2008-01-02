Liveblogging 'The Late Show With David Letterman'

11:35 Wow, it’s Hillary Clinton. "Dave’s been off the air for eight weeks because of the writers’ strike…Oh, well, all good things come to an end." And she still has no comic timing.

11:36 Is that the Rockettes holding Writers Guild of America on Strike signs? And here’s Dave, ambling out with a full-on Grizzly Addams. "How ’bout those Eugene V. Debs?" says Dave. "Aren’t they something?"

11:38 The monologue: "I know what you’re thinking: Dave looks like a cattle-drive cook." And a classic Dave line: "Here’s what I learned about myself: show or no show, I really enjoy drinking in the morning."

11:38 Biff comes out to ask when the writers will be back. "They’re back," says Dave. Har.