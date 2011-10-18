LIVE! with Ralph & Kelly?

Actor Ralph Macchio, of Karate Kid fame, stopped by The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday to chat with his former Dancing With the Stars co-cast member.

But after discussing who they think will win this season of DWTS (Ricki Lake), Williams asked Macchio about rumors that surfaced earlier this year that he could replace Regis Philbin when he retires from LIVE! with Regis & Kelly in November.

On the show, Macchio said it was fans that started that chatter, but that he is open to the idea of sitting next to Kelly Ripa on the morning program.

“That’s a pretty big chair to fill,” he said. “I’d certainly be open to guest co-hosting, see how it all feels, see what Kelly thinks, and we’ll see. I think there’s a long list of people for that job, but it’s very flattering that people like the idea.”

After the show B&C caught up with Williams in her dressing room to ask her what she thought about a Ralph-and-Kelly duo.

“I think he’d be good at it,” she said. “I think that Ralph Macchio, being 50, he’s a little bit older than Kelly but he’s also Regis-like, in that he’s just a nice guy.”

To see more from B&C’s interview with Williams, watch the clip below.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8nIfFhM71A[/embed]