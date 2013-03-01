Live Long and May the Force Be With You

President Barack Obama Friday mixed up his Star Trek and Star Wars metaphors, prompting a host of tweets from parents’ basements everywhere. The president, in talking about the failure of Republicans and Democrats (but mostly Republicans) to come to a meeting of the minds over the sequester, told reporter he could not engineer a “Jedi mind meld” on his opponents.

Of course, it is a “Vulcan mind meld,” and a Jedi mind “something or other” than allows you (as in you, the Jedi) to influence others’ minds.

CNN noted the amalgam in a report Friday that included clips from both Star Trek and Star Wars.

The White House has a sense of humor, though. To out more about the sequester, whose absurdity reminds me more of the Star Trek “Shore Leave” episode, click on whitehouse.gov/jedimindmeld.