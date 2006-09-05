LIVE BLOG: Katie Couric's First Night Continues...

Couric showed a little nervousness on her opening night. Introducing a headline on health problems related to 9/11, Couric referred to the terrorist act as the "worst attack on U.S. soul", but quickly corrected herself with "soil."

She then whipped through several news headlines, including William Ford stepping down as CEO of Ford and the death of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin. Couric used the news of Irwin's death to tease CBS's Web site, where she said viewers could go for more on Irwin and other stories.

While Couric mentioned the Ford leader stepping down, she did not mention the exit of CBS former sister company Viacom's CEO Tom Freston exiting.

By Allison Romano