Lime-Green Shift In News

Katie Couric "shared" some video insights Tuesday in an online video Notebook posted on her just-launched blog, Couric & Co.

Saying that she was reminded of the first day of school, on the eve of her first day as the evening news heir to Dan Rather and Walter Cronkite, Couric talked in a brief "page" from her video noteboook ((http://www.cbsnews.com/sections/couricandco/main500803.shtml) about back-to-school supplies, number 2 pencils, plastic dividers, and that first-day outfit.

Wearing what looked like a school jumper, she waxed nostalgic. "On Labor Day weekend I'd labor over what to wear. I still vividly recall the lime green and white shift [I'm sure she said 'shift'] I wore on my first day of seventh grade," she shared, "and the bra my mom forced on me, much to my chagrin and discomfort."

"Sometimes fall, a precursor of winter's chill, makes me sad," she said, "but when I think about the fresh start I always felt every September, and I'm feeling again this month, I see fall in a whole new light."

Preparing for the stumble-pointers who are ready to cast their jaundiced eyes her way as she readied for her Tuesday-night debut as anchor of the CBS Evening News, Couric chose the following , from Teddy Roosevelt, as her quote of the day on the blog:

"It is not the critic that counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but know the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself for a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat."

Suddenly I am feeling chilly and Wally Cox-like.

By John Eggerton