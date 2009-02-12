A Letterman Classic: The Celebrity Trainwreck

David Letterman’s been so busy making politicians like John McCain and disgraced former governor Rod Blagojevich squirm, it seems like forever since The Late Show had an honest-to-goodness celebrity trainwreck.

So thank you, Joaquin Phoenix, for pulling a Crispin Glover (hats off to Hercules the Strong at Ain’t It Cool News) and for reminding us of all those who came before, sat on Dave’s coach–or stood on his desk (ahem, Ms. Barrymore)–and died on national TV.

Watch clips of our favorite meltdown moments on Letterman:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXpYk7WGN5Y[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALapHYNSmoA[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUmojv8Ui9g[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LYV9AZNlFU[/embed]