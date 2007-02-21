Leslie Becker: a Player in 'Top Design' Challenge
This week, Bravotv.com's weekly Top Design online challenge features an extended member of the B&C family: the little sister of staff writer Anne Becker.
Leslie Becker's Andy Warhol-inspired portrait of Top Design judge Kelly Wearstler is one of 40 artistic entrants.
Got to Bravotv.com to cast your vote. The winner will be entered for a chance to win the challenge's grand prize.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.