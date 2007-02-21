Leslie Becker: a Player in 'Top Design' Challenge

This week, Bravotv.com's weekly Top Design online challenge features an extended member of the B&C family: the little sister of staff writer Anne Becker.

Leslie Becker's Andy Warhol-inspired portrait of Top Design judge Kelly Wearstler is one of 40 artistic entrants.

Got to Bravotv.com to cast your vote. The winner will be entered for a chance to win the challenge's grand prize.