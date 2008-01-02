Late Night Liveblogging!
By B&C Staff
Hey Everybody, just a heads up, tonight we will be liveblogging the Late Night shows return to the airwaves. Will Letterman’s show look a lot like it did before the strike? Will Mike Huckabee run a Romney attack ad on The Tonight Show, only to take it back because he “doesn’t want to go negative”? Will Conan still have his strike Beard (Below)?
Check back in to BC Beat tonight to find out.
