Kyra Phillips to offer some (comic) relief

Score a fun “get” for late night king David Letterman, who will have CNN anchor Kyra Phillips present the Top Ten List on tonight’s (Thursday) show.

Phillips was the unfortunate anchor who earlier this week had her microphone left open during a trip to the little girls’ room, and had a personal chat go out on live, national TV during a speech by President Bush.

The only thing better would be if she did the list in tandem with Leslie Nielsen, who still has the best open-microphone-in-bathroom scene of all time.

For the record, here is the Top 10 list of reasons/excuses for Phillips' mike malfunction:

10.Still haven't mastered complicated on/off switch.

9.Larry King told me he does this all the time.

8.How was I supposed to know we had a reporter embedded in the bathroom.

7.I honestly never knew this sort of thing was frowned upon.

6.I couldn't resist a chance to win $10,000 on "America's Funniest Home Videos."

5.I was set up by those bastards at Fox News.

4.Like you've never gone to the bathroom and had it broadcast on national television.

3.I just wanted that hunky Lou Dobbs to notice me.

2.Okay, so I was drunk and I couldn't think straight.

1.You have to admit, it made the speech a lot more interesting.



By Ben Grossman