KSL Exiting Analog with Peak Party & Pizza

KSL Salt Lake City is planning a couple of events to ring in the new age of digital.

The first will be a pilgrimage of sorts. The station will take a group of about 30 employees, clients, and community leaders up to to the summit of Farnsworth Peak, home of the station’s analog and digital transmitters, according to station VP Steve Poulsen.

That is Farnsworth as in Philo T. Farnsworth, the pioneering TV inventor and Utah native. KSL was something of a pioneer itself when it launched DTV back in October 1999.

There will be a ceremonial turn-off of analog during the station’s noon news (at approximately 12:55 p.m.). There will also be a lunch and tour of the transmitter site, which billed itself in 1999 as the first built specifically for digital transmission.

At the same time as the peak event, there will be a second celebration at the station studios for employees–a pizza party to mark the end of analog as well as the 60th anniversary of the station. Make that the 60th birthday of analog, and cigars all around for the birth of the bouncing new digtal age.