Now that Diane Sawyer has officially embarked on her victory lap at ABC’s Good Morning America, where she’ll end her 10-year run as co-host on Dec. 11, it’s only a matter of time before her expected successor, George Stephanopoulos, accepts the job he’s been offered.

The sticking point for Stephanopoulos reportedly is his reluctance to dilute his hard-news brand by strapping on an apron for cooking segments and other soft morning fare. But for those who think the chief Washington correspondent and host of This Week doesn’t have chops in the kitchen, George apparently has at least one good recipe in him.

“After the show on Sunday afternoons I like to relax in the kitchen,” writes Stephanopoulos on the GMA Website. “But there are very few things I cook that my kids will eat. Here’s the exception: a bolognese with a Greek twist (the cinnamon!) that my daughters Elliott, [7], and Harper, [4], call “Daddy’s Sauce.”

The recipe is below…for those who want to give it shot and measure it against Charlie Gibson’s famous Dorito-infused enchilada casserole.

* * *

From the kitchen of George Stephanopoulos

Servings: 6

Difficulty: Moderate

Cook Time: Over 120 min

Ingredients

3 medium sweet onions



3 carrots



3 celery stalks



1 tablespoon garlic (chopped)



4 strips thick bacon



1 1/2 pounds ground chuck



1/2 pound ground pork



1/2 pound ground veal



1 large can plum tomatoes



1 cinnamon stick



3 ounces milk



3 tablespoons olive oil



Salt and pepper

Cooking Directions

Chop vegetables and bacon.

Brown bacon until crisp. Add oil and brown garlic. Then add onions. Saute slowly over medium heat (10-15 minutes). Add carrots and celery. Saute another 5-10 minutes.

Brown meat in separate pan, seasoned with salt and pepper. Then fold into vegetables for another 5-10 minutes. Crush tomatoes by hand over meat and vegetables. When whole mixture is bubbling add milk and cinammon stick.

Stir, cover, reduce heat to simmer and cook for an additional 1-3 hours.

Serve with any kind of pasta.

Elliott likes it with crusty bread. It definitely improves if you refrigerate overnight.