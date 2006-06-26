Kathy Griffin + Dame Judi Dench=A-List 4-Eva
America has voted, and they want to see Gathy Griffin in a compromising position with Dame Judi Dench.
A second-season launch stunt for Bravo's Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List kicked off with a phone/online poll to help get Griffin off the D-list. (Can you still really be on the D-list once you've gotten a second season greenlighted?).
Almost 250,000 people voted. And nearly 40% of them said that Griffin's ticket to A-list status was to make a sex tape with Dench.
The rest of the votes:
24% said Griffin should adopt a baby in Namibia; 20% think she should give Ryan Seacrest a mani/pedi; and 17% of Americans said that Griffin should join the Scientology movement (which has really helped Tom Cruise out).
Starting today, you can check out Griffin's quest to achieve her goal on a Bravotv.com stream. Dench has yet to comment, but just think what this could do for her career.
By Rebecca Stropoli
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.