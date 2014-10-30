Join the Conversation at #NYCTVWk

Twitter handles for speakers, moderators and editors at NYC Television Week follow. Join the NYC TV Week conversation with hashtag #NYCTVWk for all things NYC TV Week, Advanced Advertising and Business of Multiplatform TV and talk The Content Show with #TCS and Next TV Summit with #NextTV. For more info, the agenda and to register for NYC TV Week, go to http://nyctelevisionweek.com.



Participants are listed below in alphabetical order.

Rod Aissa (@jrodaissa), executive VP, Original Programming & Development, Oxygen Media (@OxygenPR)

Paige Albiniak (@PaigeA), contributing editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)

Mitch Askenas (@maskenas), senior VP Commercial, Piksel (@Piksel)

David Bank, managing director, equity research, RBC Capital Markets (@RBC)

Rob Barnett (@DamnRob), founder/CEO, Omnivision Entertainment (@OmnivisionEnt) and My Damn Channel (@MyDamnChannel)

Jeff Baumgartner (@thebauminator), technology editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Zachary Behr, executive producer, HISTORY (@HISTORY)

Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks and general manager, Crackle (@Crackle), Sony Pictures Television (@SPTV)

Michael Bishara (@MichaelDBishara), senior VP Product, general manager of TV everywhere, Synacor (@Synacor)

Katie Buchanan, senior VP of programming strategy and acquisitions, CMT (@CMT)

Bill Burke (@wrburke2), director, US Video Products, AP (@AP)

Brie Bryant, VP of development and production, original programming, Oxygen Media (@OxygenPR)

Pete Bryant, executive VP of corporate development and strategic business development, Vubiquity (@Vubiquity)

Steve Capus (@SteveCapus), executive producer, “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley” and executive editor, CBS News (@CBSNews)

Jeremy Chilnick (@jchilnick), managing partner a head of production, Warrior Poets

Kim Chessler, VP of unscripted programming, Lifetime Network (@lifetimetv)

David Clark (@daveclark), president, The Weather Channel Network, The Weather Company (@weatherchannel)

Kristyn Clement, director, research & insights, AT&T AdWorks (@ATTAdWorks)

Elizabeth Corradino, partner, Moses & Singer (@MosesSinger)

Robert Dalven, head of North American TV strategy, Videology (@VideologyGroup)

Geoffrey B. Daniels, executive VP and general manager, Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild)

Nancy Daniels, general manager, TLC (@TLC)

Channing Dawson (@ChanningDawson), senior advisor, Scripps Networks Interactive (@scrippscomm)

Charlie DeBevoise (@cdebevoise), founder, NorthSouth Productions (@NorthSouthTV)

Robert DeBitetto, president, A+E Studios (@AENetworks)

Colin Decker (@colin_decker), group operating officer, Discovery Digital Networks (@DiscoveryDN)

Sean Downey, managing director, media platforms, Google (@google)

Vin Di Bona, CEO, Vin Di Bona Productions and chairman, FishBowl Worldwide Media (@fbwmedia)

Alan Eyres, senior VP, programming and development, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)

David Fannon, executive VP, Popcornflix.com (@Popcornflixnews)

Mike Farrell (@MikeFCable), senior finance editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Laura Fleury, VP/head of programming and development, LMN (@LMN)

Barry Frey (@barryfrey), president and CEO, Digital Place Based Advertising Association

Elaine Frontain Bryant, senior VP, development and programming, HISTORY (@HISTORY)

Stephanie Gaines, VP, corporate marketing, YuMe (@YuMeVideo)

Michael Garcia, chief creative officer, Televisa USA (@Televisa_USA)

Libby Geist (@Libbygeist), senior director of development, ESPN Films (@ESPNFilms)

David George, president, Leftfield Pictures (@LFPictures)

Kent Gibbons (@CableKent), executive editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Joan Gillman, executive VP and COO, Time Warner Cable Media (@TWC_media)

Matt Ginsburg, VP, development and programming, HISTORY (@HISTORY)

Yosi Glick (@YosiGlick), cofounder & CEO, Jinni (@JinniDotCom)

Bruce Goerlich (@BGoerlich), chief research officer, Rentrak (@Rentrak)

Gil Goldschein, president, Bunim/Murray Productions (@BunimMurray)

ChrisGrant, CEO, Electus (@ElectusLLC)

Shade Grant, agent, international television and media, ICM Partners (@ICMPARTNERS_)

Ian Greenblatt, VP, strategy and business development for cloud solutions software, ARRIS (@ARRISEVERYWHERE)

Abby Greensfelder, co-owner & executive producer, Half Yard (@HalfYardPros)

Melissa Grego (@melissagrego), editor-in-chief, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)

Maureen Guthman, senior VP, programming strategy and acquisitions, TV One (@tvonetv)

Seth Haberman, founder & CEO, Visible World (@Visible_World)

Janet Han Vissering, senior VP, development & production, Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild)

Tim Hanlon (@Timhanlon), founder & CEO, The Vertere Group, LLC (@VertereGroup)

Matt Hanna (@matthannanyc), head of original programming, Esquire Network (@ESQTV)

Valerie Haselton, executive producer & copresident, Sirens Media (@sirensmedia)

Dade Hayes (@dadehayes), executive editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)

Jeffrey Hayzlett (@JeffreyHayzlett), host of Bloomberg’s “C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett” (@BloombergTV)

Myles Hazelton, president, Myles Entertainment (@MylesEntertainm)

Carey Head (@fourminutesong), head of integrated production and technology, BBH North America

Glenda Hersh, president and founder, True Entertainment (@True_Ent)

Bill Hilary, president, NUVOtv (@myNUVOtv) and Fuse (@fusetv)

Jason Hodes (@jzhodes), partner, WME Entertainment (@WMELive)

Alan Hoff, VP of strategic marketing, SeaChange (@SeaChangeNews)

Richard Hofstetter, Esq., partner and cochairman, entertainment group, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein+Selz (@FrankfurtKurnit)

Blaine Hopkins, partner and co-executive producer, NorthSouth Productions (@NorthSouthTV)

Beth Hoppe (@bethchoppe), chief programming executive & general manager, PBS (@PBS)

Daniel Holloway (@gdanielholloway), programming and digital media editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)

Mary Ellen Iwata (@MEIwata), VP, original content development, The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel)

Kirk Iwanowski, chief marketing officer, EPIX (@EpixHD)

Reza Izad, CEO, The Collective Studio (@CollectiveDS)

Keith Kazerman, senior VP of national advertising sales, DIRECTV, Inc. (@DIRECTV)

A.J. Katz (@katzinblazers), editor, Ratings Intelligence (@ratingsi)

Neil Katz (@neilkatz), editor-in-chief and VP of content, The Weather Company (@weatherchannel) (@WeatherFX)

Marcia Keegan, VP, ESPN Production (@espn)

Bruce David Klein, president & executive producer, Atlas Media Corp. (@AtlasMediaCorp)

Jon Klein (@MediaJonKlein), Founder & CEO, TAPP (@TappTV)

David Kline, COO, Ensequence (@Ensequence)

Jon Lafayette (@jlafayette), business editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)

Pat Lafferty, CEO, BBH North America (@BBHLA and @BBHNewYork)

John Lansing (@johnlansing), president and CEO, CTAM (@CTAM)

Bethany Latham, director, production & development management, Travel Channel (@travelchannel)

Eli Lehrer, senior VP of non-fiction programming, Lifetime (@lifetimetv)

Steven Lerner, senior VP, programming, HGTV, DIY Network (@DIYNetwork) and Great American Country (@gactv)

Katherine Lewis, senior VP, strategy & operations, Fremantle Media Digital & Branded Entertainment (@FremantleMedia)

Lauren Lexton (@LLexton), cofounder and coCEO, Authentic Entertainment (@authentictv)

Mark Lieberman, president & CEO, Viamedia (@Viamedia_TV)

Chris Linn, president, head of programming, truTV (@truTV)

Joe Livecchi, senior VP of development, CMT (@CMT)

Jens Loeffler, principal technical evangelist, Adobe Primetime (@AdobePrimetime)

Tom Lofthouse, senior VP, programming, Discovery Digital Networks (@DiscoveryDN)

Cynthia Lopez (@docuqueen), commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (@NYCMayorsOffice)

Tanya Lopez (@tanyalopezbroox), senior VP, original movies, Lifetime (@lifetimetv)

Scott Lonker (@SILonk), agent, CAA (@caaspeakers)

Christine Lubrano, senior VP, original programming, IFC (@IFC)

Tara Maitra, senior VP/general manager content and media sales, TiVo (@TiVo)

Mark Malkoff (@MMalkoff), My Damn Channel (@MyDamnChannel)

Arlene Manos, president, national advertising sales, AMC Networks Advertising Sales (@AMC_TV)

Abby Marks, director, strategy and operations, OgilvyEntertainment (@OgilvyEnt)

Steve Marshall, CEO, Invision (@INVISION_NEWS)

Gena McCarthy, senior VP, programming, FYI (@FYI)

Jennifer McGovern, VP of development, East Coast, VH-1 (@VH1)

Jenn Miller (@myfeetntheair), COO and cofounder, Audiosocket (@audiosocket)

Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)

Brent Montgomery, CEO, Leftfield Entertainment (@LFPictures)

Heather Moran, executive VP, programming and strategy, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)

Dave Morgan (@davemorgannyc), CEO and founder, Simulmedia (@Simulmedia)

Dave Mowrey (@davem), VP, product management, Clearleap (@Clearleap)

Matthew Murphy, senior VP, digital video distribution, Disney and ESPN Media Networks (@Disney)

Mike Murphy, head of media and entertainment partnerships, Intel Corporation (@intel)

John Muszynski, chief investment officer, Spark (@Spark_SMG)

Gerrit Niemeijer, CTO, Visible World (@Visible_World)

Linda Ong (@lindaong100), president and brand strategist, TruthCo. (@TeamTruthCo)

Dawn Ostroff, president, Condé Nast Entertainment (@CNE)

Nicole Page, Esq. (@FairyLawMother), partner, Reavis Parent Lehrer LLP

Tim Pastore, president, original programming & production, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)

Borja Perez, (@borja) senior VP, digital and social media, Telemundo Media (@Telemundo)

Adam Pincus, executive VP, programming & production, Group M Entertainment (@GroupMWorldwide)

Brooke Posch, senior VP, original programming and development, East Coast, Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral)

Jay Prasad (@jayin3D), VP of global business development, TubeMogul (@TubeMogul)

D’Angela Proctor (@Dee_Proctor), senior VP, programming and production, TV One (@tvonetv)

Aaron Radin (@aaronradin), senior VP, partnerships and portfolio products, NBCUniversal (@NBCUniversal)

Lynnette Ramirez, senior VP, Programming, NUVOtv (@myNUVOtv)

Dewey Reid, VP, executive creative director, CNN Digital (@CNNWire)

Mike Reynolds (@MamaroneckMike), news editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Nick Rigg, president, Loud TV (@LoudTelevision)

Benjamin Ringe, senior VP, development, Peacock Productions (@PeacockNBC)

Marty Roberts (@Marty_Roberts6), coCEO, thePlatform (@thePlatform)

Mark Robichaux (@calbecowboy1), editor-in-chief, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Marissa Ronca, senior VP of development and original programming, truTV (@truTV)

Jenna Rosa (@Jennaloveslife), director, development, Bravo Media (@BravoMediaInc)

Dan Sacher, senior VP, connected content, VH1 (@VH1) and Logo Digital

Josh Sapan, president and CEO, AMC Networks Inc. (@AMC_TV)

Shelby Saville (@shelbys), executive VP/managing director, Spark (@Spark_SMG)

Henry Schleiff, group president, Discovery Networks (@Discovery)

Eric Schmitt, executive VP, communications, TV and media, Allant (@theallantgroup)

Stacey Lynn Schulman (@Staceyschulman), executive VP, strategy and analytics, Katz Media Group

Amaryllis Seabrooks, senior director, talent—business affairs, Discovery Communications (@DiscoveryComm)

Philip D. Segal, CEO and executive producer, Original Productions (@OriginalProds)

Tracey Sheppach, executive VP, Starcom MediaVest Group (@Global_SMG), Precision Video

Evan Silverman (@EvanMSilverman), senior VP, digital media, A+E Networks (@AENetworks)

Frank Sinton (@fsinton), CEO and founder, Beachfront Media (@beachfrontmedia)

Michael Smith, general manager, Cooking Channel (@CookingChannel)

Rachel Smith, VP, current production, Bravo Media (@BravoMediaInc)

Lara Spotts, senior VP, development, Bravo (@Bravotv)

David Stefanou, VP, development, WE tv (@WEtv)

Mike Stiller (@Mike_Stiller), VP, development and programming, H2 (@More2History) and HISTORY (@HISTORY)

Joshua Summers (@jsummers1), CEO and cofounder, Clypd (@clypd)

Hardie Tankersley (@hardie), VP of digital platforms and innovation, Fox Broadcasting (@FOXTV)

Shelly Tatro, senior VP, development & programming, nonfiction, alternative & reality, A&E Network (@AETV)

Daniel Tibbets (@dtibbets), chief content officer, Machinima Inc. (@Machinima)

Claribel Torres (@ClaribelTorres), manager, video products, AP (@AP)

Peter Tortorici, CEO, Group M Entertainment Global (@GroupMWorldwide)

Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Executive Producer & Co-President, Sirens Media (@sirensmedia)

Tom Umstead (@rtumstead), programming editor, multimedia editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)

Michelle Vicary (@MichelleVicary), executive VP, programming and network publicity, Crown Media Family Networks

Seth Walters, senior partner, interactive and connected TV, Modi Media, GroupM (@GroupMWorldwide)

Steven Weinstock, president & founder, True Entertainment (@True_Ent)

Todd Weiser (@toddweiser), VP, Programming and Development—Food Network (@FoodNetwork) and Cooking Channel (@CookingChannel), Scripps Networks Interactive (@scrippscomm)

Mike Welch, president, AT&T AdWorks (@ATTAdWorks)

David Wertheimer (@dwertheimer), president, digital, Fox Broadcasting Company (@FOXTV)

Courtney White, VP, program development & production, HGTV (@hgtv), DIY Network (@DIYNetwork) and Great American Country (@gactv)

Sara White, director, national networks and major accounts, AP (@AP)

Jay Wolff, regional VP Northeast, Samba TV (@samba_tv)

Scott Woodward, senior VP, programming & production, Ovation (@ovationtv)

Lori York, partner, ICM Partners (@ICMPARTNERS_)