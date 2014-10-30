Join the Conversation at #NYCTVWk
Participants are listed below in alphabetical order.
Rod Aissa (@jrodaissa), executive VP, Original Programming & Development, Oxygen Media (@OxygenPR)
Paige Albiniak (@PaigeA), contributing editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)
Mitch Askenas (@maskenas), senior VP Commercial, Piksel (@Piksel)
David Bank, managing director, equity research, RBC Capital Markets (@RBC)
Rob Barnett (@DamnRob), founder/CEO, Omnivision Entertainment (@OmnivisionEnt) and My Damn Channel (@MyDamnChannel)
Jeff Baumgartner (@thebauminator), technology editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Zachary Behr, executive producer, HISTORY (@HISTORY)
Eric Berger, executive VP, digital networks and general manager, Crackle (@Crackle), Sony Pictures Television (@SPTV)
Michael Bishara (@MichaelDBishara), senior VP Product, general manager of TV everywhere, Synacor (@Synacor)
Katie Buchanan, senior VP of programming strategy and acquisitions, CMT (@CMT)
Bill Burke (@wrburke2), director, US Video Products, AP (@AP)
Brie Bryant, VP of development and production, original programming, Oxygen Media (@OxygenPR)
Pete Bryant, executive VP of corporate development and strategic business development, Vubiquity (@Vubiquity)
Steve Capus (@SteveCapus), executive producer, “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley” and executive editor, CBS News (@CBSNews)
Jeremy Chilnick (@jchilnick), managing partner a head of production, Warrior Poets
Kim Chessler, VP of unscripted programming, Lifetime Network (@lifetimetv)
David Clark (@daveclark), president, The Weather Channel Network, The Weather Company (@weatherchannel)
Kristyn Clement, director, research & insights, AT&T AdWorks (@ATTAdWorks)
Elizabeth Corradino, partner, Moses & Singer (@MosesSinger)
Robert Dalven, head of North American TV strategy, Videology (@VideologyGroup)
Geoffrey B. Daniels, executive VP and general manager, Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild)
Nancy Daniels, general manager, TLC (@TLC)
Channing Dawson (@ChanningDawson), senior advisor, Scripps Networks Interactive (@scrippscomm)
Charlie DeBevoise (@cdebevoise), founder, NorthSouth Productions (@NorthSouthTV)
Robert DeBitetto, president, A+E Studios (@AENetworks)
Colin Decker (@colin_decker), group operating officer, Discovery Digital Networks (@DiscoveryDN)
Sean Downey, managing director, media platforms, Google (@google)
Vin Di Bona, CEO, Vin Di Bona Productions and chairman, FishBowl Worldwide Media (@fbwmedia)
Alan Eyres, senior VP, programming and development, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)
David Fannon, executive VP, Popcornflix.com (@Popcornflixnews)
Mike Farrell (@MikeFCable), senior finance editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Laura Fleury, VP/head of programming and development, LMN (@LMN)
Barry Frey (@barryfrey), president and CEO, Digital Place Based Advertising Association
Elaine Frontain Bryant, senior VP, development and programming, HISTORY (@HISTORY)
Stephanie Gaines, VP, corporate marketing, YuMe (@YuMeVideo)
Michael Garcia, chief creative officer, Televisa USA (@Televisa_USA)
Libby Geist (@Libbygeist), senior director of development, ESPN Films (@ESPNFilms)
David George, president, Leftfield Pictures (@LFPictures)
Kent Gibbons (@CableKent), executive editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Joan Gillman, executive VP and COO, Time Warner Cable Media (@TWC_media)
Matt Ginsburg, VP, development and programming, HISTORY (@HISTORY)
Yosi Glick (@YosiGlick), cofounder & CEO, Jinni (@JinniDotCom)
Bruce Goerlich (@BGoerlich), chief research officer, Rentrak (@Rentrak)
Gil Goldschein, president, Bunim/Murray Productions (@BunimMurray)
ChrisGrant, CEO, Electus (@ElectusLLC)
Shade Grant, agent, international television and media, ICM Partners (@ICMPARTNERS_)
Ian Greenblatt, VP, strategy and business development for cloud solutions software, ARRIS (@ARRISEVERYWHERE)
Abby Greensfelder, co-owner & executive producer, Half Yard (@HalfYardPros)
Melissa Grego (@melissagrego), editor-in-chief, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)
Maureen Guthman, senior VP, programming strategy and acquisitions, TV One (@tvonetv)
Seth Haberman, founder & CEO, Visible World (@Visible_World)
Janet Han Vissering, senior VP, development & production, Nat Geo WILD (@natgeowild)
Tim Hanlon (@Timhanlon), founder & CEO, The Vertere Group, LLC (@VertereGroup)
Matt Hanna (@matthannanyc), head of original programming, Esquire Network (@ESQTV)
Valerie Haselton, executive producer & copresident, Sirens Media (@sirensmedia)
Dade Hayes (@dadehayes), executive editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)
Jeffrey Hayzlett (@JeffreyHayzlett), host of Bloomberg’s “C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett” (@BloombergTV)
Myles Hazelton, president, Myles Entertainment (@MylesEntertainm)
Carey Head (@fourminutesong), head of integrated production and technology, BBH North America
Glenda Hersh, president and founder, True Entertainment (@True_Ent)
Bill Hilary, president, NUVOtv (@myNUVOtv) and Fuse (@fusetv)
Jason Hodes (@jzhodes), partner, WME Entertainment (@WMELive)
Alan Hoff, VP of strategic marketing, SeaChange (@SeaChangeNews)
Richard Hofstetter, Esq., partner and cochairman, entertainment group, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein+Selz (@FrankfurtKurnit)
Blaine Hopkins, partner and co-executive producer, NorthSouth Productions (@NorthSouthTV)
Beth Hoppe (@bethchoppe), chief programming executive & general manager, PBS (@PBS)
Daniel Holloway (@gdanielholloway), programming and digital media editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)
Mary Ellen Iwata (@MEIwata), VP, original content development, The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel)
Kirk Iwanowski, chief marketing officer, EPIX (@EpixHD)
Reza Izad, CEO, The Collective Studio (@CollectiveDS)
Keith Kazerman, senior VP of national advertising sales, DIRECTV, Inc. (@DIRECTV)
A.J. Katz (@katzinblazers), editor, Ratings Intelligence (@ratingsi)
Neil Katz (@neilkatz), editor-in-chief and VP of content, The Weather Company (@weatherchannel) (@WeatherFX)
Marcia Keegan, VP, ESPN Production (@espn)
Bruce David Klein, president & executive producer, Atlas Media Corp. (@AtlasMediaCorp)
Jon Klein (@MediaJonKlein), Founder & CEO, TAPP (@TappTV)
David Kline, COO, Ensequence (@Ensequence)
Jon Lafayette (@jlafayette), business editor, Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat)
Pat Lafferty, CEO, BBH North America (@BBHLA and @BBHNewYork)
John Lansing (@johnlansing), president and CEO, CTAM (@CTAM)
Bethany Latham, director, production & development management, Travel Channel (@travelchannel)
Eli Lehrer, senior VP of non-fiction programming, Lifetime (@lifetimetv)
Steven Lerner, senior VP, programming, HGTV, DIY Network (@DIYNetwork) and Great American Country (@gactv)
Katherine Lewis, senior VP, strategy & operations, Fremantle Media Digital & Branded Entertainment (@FremantleMedia)
Lauren Lexton (@LLexton), cofounder and coCEO, Authentic Entertainment (@authentictv)
Mark Lieberman, president & CEO, Viamedia (@Viamedia_TV)
Chris Linn, president, head of programming, truTV (@truTV)
Joe Livecchi, senior VP of development, CMT (@CMT)
Jens Loeffler, principal technical evangelist, Adobe Primetime (@AdobePrimetime)
Tom Lofthouse, senior VP, programming, Discovery Digital Networks (@DiscoveryDN)
Cynthia Lopez (@docuqueen), commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (@NYCMayorsOffice)
Tanya Lopez (@tanyalopezbroox), senior VP, original movies, Lifetime (@lifetimetv)
Scott Lonker (@SILonk), agent, CAA (@caaspeakers)
Christine Lubrano, senior VP, original programming, IFC (@IFC)
Tara Maitra, senior VP/general manager content and media sales, TiVo (@TiVo)
Mark Malkoff (@MMalkoff), My Damn Channel (@MyDamnChannel)
Arlene Manos, president, national advertising sales, AMC Networks Advertising Sales (@AMC_TV)
Abby Marks, director, strategy and operations, OgilvyEntertainment (@OgilvyEnt)
Steve Marshall, CEO, Invision (@INVISION_NEWS)
Gena McCarthy, senior VP, programming, FYI (@FYI)
Jennifer McGovern, VP of development, East Coast, VH-1 (@VH1)
Jenn Miller (@myfeetntheair), COO and cofounder, Audiosocket (@audiosocket)
Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Channels U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)
Brent Montgomery, CEO, Leftfield Entertainment (@LFPictures)
Heather Moran, executive VP, programming and strategy, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)
Dave Morgan (@davemorgannyc), CEO and founder, Simulmedia (@Simulmedia)
Dave Mowrey (@davem), VP, product management, Clearleap (@Clearleap)
Matthew Murphy, senior VP, digital video distribution, Disney and ESPN Media Networks (@Disney)
Mike Murphy, head of media and entertainment partnerships, Intel Corporation (@intel)
John Muszynski, chief investment officer, Spark (@Spark_SMG)
Gerrit Niemeijer, CTO, Visible World (@Visible_World)
Linda Ong (@lindaong100), president and brand strategist, TruthCo. (@TeamTruthCo)
Dawn Ostroff, president, Condé Nast Entertainment (@CNE)
Nicole Page, Esq. (@FairyLawMother), partner, Reavis Parent Lehrer LLP
Tim Pastore, president, original programming & production, National Geographic Channel U.S. (@NatGeoChannel)
Borja Perez, (@borja) senior VP, digital and social media, Telemundo Media (@Telemundo)
Adam Pincus, executive VP, programming & production, Group M Entertainment (@GroupMWorldwide)
Brooke Posch, senior VP, original programming and development, East Coast, Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral)
Jay Prasad (@jayin3D), VP of global business development, TubeMogul (@TubeMogul)
D’Angela Proctor (@Dee_Proctor), senior VP, programming and production, TV One (@tvonetv)
Aaron Radin (@aaronradin), senior VP, partnerships and portfolio products, NBCUniversal (@NBCUniversal)
Lynnette Ramirez, senior VP, Programming, NUVOtv (@myNUVOtv)
Dewey Reid, VP, executive creative director, CNN Digital (@CNNWire)
Mike Reynolds (@MamaroneckMike), news editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Nick Rigg, president, Loud TV (@LoudTelevision)
Benjamin Ringe, senior VP, development, Peacock Productions (@PeacockNBC)
Marty Roberts (@Marty_Roberts6), coCEO, thePlatform (@thePlatform)
Mark Robichaux (@calbecowboy1), editor-in-chief, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Marissa Ronca, senior VP of development and original programming, truTV (@truTV)
Jenna Rosa (@Jennaloveslife), director, development, Bravo Media (@BravoMediaInc)
Dan Sacher, senior VP, connected content, VH1 (@VH1) and Logo Digital
Josh Sapan, president and CEO, AMC Networks Inc. (@AMC_TV)
Shelby Saville (@shelbys), executive VP/managing director, Spark (@Spark_SMG)
Henry Schleiff, group president, Discovery Networks (@Discovery)
Eric Schmitt, executive VP, communications, TV and media, Allant (@theallantgroup)
Stacey Lynn Schulman (@Staceyschulman), executive VP, strategy and analytics, Katz Media Group
Amaryllis Seabrooks, senior director, talent—business affairs, Discovery Communications (@DiscoveryComm)
Philip D. Segal, CEO and executive producer, Original Productions (@OriginalProds)
Tracey Sheppach, executive VP, Starcom MediaVest Group (@Global_SMG), Precision Video
Evan Silverman (@EvanMSilverman), senior VP, digital media, A+E Networks (@AENetworks)
Frank Sinton (@fsinton), CEO and founder, Beachfront Media (@beachfrontmedia)
Michael Smith, general manager, Cooking Channel (@CookingChannel)
Rachel Smith, VP, current production, Bravo Media (@BravoMediaInc)
Lara Spotts, senior VP, development, Bravo (@Bravotv)
David Stefanou, VP, development, WE tv (@WEtv)
Mike Stiller (@Mike_Stiller), VP, development and programming, H2 (@More2History) and HISTORY (@HISTORY)
Joshua Summers (@jsummers1), CEO and cofounder, Clypd (@clypd)
Hardie Tankersley (@hardie), VP of digital platforms and innovation, Fox Broadcasting (@FOXTV)
Shelly Tatro, senior VP, development & programming, nonfiction, alternative & reality, A&E Network (@AETV)
Daniel Tibbets (@dtibbets), chief content officer, Machinima Inc. (@Machinima)
Claribel Torres (@ClaribelTorres), manager, video products, AP (@AP)
Peter Tortorici, CEO, Group M Entertainment Global (@GroupMWorldwide)
Rebecca Toth Diefenbach, Executive Producer & Co-President, Sirens Media (@sirensmedia)
Tom Umstead (@rtumstead), programming editor, multimedia editor, Multichannel News (@MultiNews)
Michelle Vicary (@MichelleVicary), executive VP, programming and network publicity, Crown Media Family Networks
Seth Walters, senior partner, interactive and connected TV, Modi Media, GroupM (@GroupMWorldwide)
Steven Weinstock, president & founder, True Entertainment (@True_Ent)
Todd Weiser (@toddweiser), VP, Programming and Development—Food Network (@FoodNetwork) and Cooking Channel (@CookingChannel), Scripps Networks Interactive (@scrippscomm)
Mike Welch, president, AT&T AdWorks (@ATTAdWorks)
David Wertheimer (@dwertheimer), president, digital, Fox Broadcasting Company (@FOXTV)
Courtney White, VP, program development & production, HGTV (@hgtv), DIY Network (@DIYNetwork) and Great American Country (@gactv)
Sara White, director, national networks and major accounts, AP (@AP)
Jay Wolff, regional VP Northeast, Samba TV (@samba_tv)
Scott Woodward, senior VP, programming & production, Ovation (@ovationtv)
Lori York, partner, ICM Partners (@ICMPARTNERS_)
