Jeremy Hubbard: ABC News' Night Owl





Jeremy Hubbard clearly picked the wrong time to quit drinking coffee.

In March, Hubbard became the newest insomniac on ABC News’ overnight newscasts, World News Now, at 2 a.m., and America This Morning, at 4:30 a.m.

“I think I make sense,” he jokes. “The goal is to talk in complete sentences.”

Previously a correspondent for ABC’s affiliate service, NewsOne, and an anchor/reporter for KDVR Denver, Hubbard is confident he’ll be sharp when news breaks at 3 a.m. But he knows how easy it is to get a little daffy on the graveyard shift.

After all, his predecessors at ABC News Now, Ryan Owens and Taina Hernandez, won some unwanted attention when a series of YouTube clips showed them laughing through segments on Owen Wilson’s suicide attempt and the death toll from floods in Texas.

Hubbard declined to comment on the duo’s antics, but he believes there’s room for a bit of levity in the wee hours. “People don’t expect you to be so buttoned up,” he says. “I think the idea is to do the news and not take myself quite so seriously.”

Sure enough, Hubbard and crew announced last week that the show was moving to daytime—only to confess the next day that it was an April Fools gag.

Or perhaps wishful thinking.