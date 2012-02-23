It's 'Macho Time' for Electus' NuevOn

Electus, Ben Silverman’s multimedia entertainment studio, has released a trailer for new series Es… Macho Time from the company’s first of three YouTube channels, NuevOn. NuevOn is a Hispanic, celebrity-themed, pop culture/lifestyle channel created in partnership with Latin World Entertainment and Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara.

Es… Macho Time is a reality series that centers around seven-time world champion boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho, as he attempts to find love. On the verge of turning 50, the famed fighter will give viewers a look as he makes himself over into the “perfect catch,” with 10 rounds of etiquette lessons, dating strategies, makeovers and tips from other celeb friends. The series launches April 15 and will run exclusively on the YouTube channel.

Electus is programming two more YouTube channels (Food Channel and Pop Culture Channel) slated to launch later this spring and summer.

Recently, Electus cut distribution deals in Asia for its reality series, Mob Wives and its upcoming NBC series, Fashion Star.

A trailer for Es… Macho Time is embedded below. Viewers can go to NuevOn’s YouTube channel to view more and subscribe.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pxLANvdSiQ[/embed]