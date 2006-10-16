It’s the Best of Times, It’s the Worst of Times for Joe Buck

Yes, it appears to be Joe Buck Day here at BC Beat.

As the New York Mets face off against the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League crown, the Fox announcer is treated to a stay in his favorite city to visit—and his least favorite city to visit. Asked a few weeks back to name the best city to work in, he answered, “New York—by a mile. When you can walk two city blocks and find just about anything you want, it’s great. Getting to and from the stadiums isn’t a big deal, traffic-wise, and my best friend from high school lives in New York.”

Asked to name his least favorite city to work in, the St. Louis native named, er, St. Louis. “I’ve got a wife and two kids and I find myself always juggling so many things to get to the stadium,” he says. “I’m trying to do my work but I’m trying to be Dad and be a husband and I’m finally home on a Friday or Saturday night and everyone wants to go out, but I’ve got to get my work done.

“I’m not saying it’s miserable," Buck added. "But I get more work done when I’m in my hotel room.”

By Michael Malone