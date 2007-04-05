Introducing The NEW B&C Online

Welcome to Broadcasting & Cable's new Website and blogs. For the past several weeks, we have been redesigning broadcastingcable.com in order to bring you the most comprehensive website on the business of television.

You already come to us for our constant stream of breaking news and analysis, but we have added interactive components to enrich your experience like reader polls, podcasts, new blogs, a tipline, a talkback feature and video.

And we are just getting started. In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out even more new features–including new bloggers–so keep visiting us throughout your day.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the new site and I would love to hear your feedback. You can comment right to this post.