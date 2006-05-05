Icons of '80s Excess Return to the Small Screen

There must be an audience who has been awaiting the return of Dynasty to the airwaves, and tonight that audience's appetite will be sated.

At 10 p.m. ET CBS will air Dynasty Reunion: Catfights & Caviar (love that title!), a reunion that will bring '80s icons Joan Collins, Linda Evans and John Forsythe back together again (not since a 1991 miniseries has the television world witnessed such a thing).

Can the magic still be there? How much botox will be evident on the faces of these mega-stars of yesteryear?

Stay tuned (*the dramatic music swells…*).

By Rebecca Stropoli