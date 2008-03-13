Hottie on the Hot Corner

I was reading quickly, as one does when one is reading ESPN.com during work hours. (Unless, presumably, one works for ESPN.com.)

It was an account of a spring training brawl between the Yankees and the Rays in Florida yesterday.

Duncan’s hard grounder glanced off third baseman Evan Longoria’s glove for an error, it read.

Well, no wonder it was an error. You’ve got a Desperate Housewife handling third base.

I read it again–more carefully this time. Evan Longoria (below, right), not to be confused with Eva Longoria (below, left).

That poor guy must get teased a lot.