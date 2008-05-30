Harvey Korman Remembered

Comic actor Harvey Korman died Thursday at the age of 81. I spent some time reviewing some of his greatest bits on YouTube, from his comic duets with Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show to (my favorite) his role as the ruthless Hedley Lamarr in Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles.





The Archive of American Television has also posted a wonderful series of interviews with Korman, both solo and with Conway. Check it out: