Hal Gurney's Network Time Killers
By Joel Topcik
12:44 Dave brings back bit from ‘88 strike when he was on Late Night: Hal Gurney’s Network Time Killers, complete with NBC logo. Hal’s in the control room
12:50 Brings back "Know Your Staff" segment. Associate Producer Nancy Agostini comes out to sit in the chair. She’s been on the show since 1993, starting as a receptionist and ended up marrying the show’s Web guy. Show’s pictures of their six-month old daughter and recounts travels with Casey Kasem for Pants Across America. Thud.
And Lupe Fiasco closes the show. It’s way past my bedtime.
