Grace at the 2014 Gracie Awards

Media's best and brightest women converged on Beverly Hills Tuesday night for the 39th Annual Gracie Awards Gala.

The star-studded event, hosted by The Talk's Aisha Tyler, honored outstanding programming created by, for and about women.

"I do not get up in the morning thinking I am a strong woman," said Tyler. "I get up in the morning thinking 'Man, I have to pee. And then I think 'How am I going to execute my goals today?' That's what tonight's all about. These women are not thinking 'How can I be an example?' They're thinking 'How can I get out there in the world and kick some ass?'"

This year's ass-kicking recipients included the stunning Angie Harmon, who won the Caring Is Sexy award for her work as a UNICEF Ambassador and with children in need; Wanda Sykes, who won for her special Wanda Sykes Presents HERLARIOUS; and Iyanla Vanzant, who garnered an accolade for outstanding entertainment/information host for Fix My Life.

CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux was also recognized during the evening for documenting her mother's story on the news network. Malveaux's mother was diagnosed with ALS, a debilitating neurodegenerative illness that results in muscle impairment and ultimately death.

"She shows me every single day that being alive is not about what you can do but how you love," said Malveaux. "So thank you for recognizing her journey."

The Gracies are presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

For a complete list of this year's Gracie Awards winners, visit the AWM's online home.