'GMA' to Air Champion's Surgery Live

Add Good Morning America’s Sam Champion to the growing roster of news anchors undergoing their medical procedures for the cameras.

Champion will undergo MOHS micrographic surgery to remove skin cancer from his shoulder live on GMA Wednesday, May 12. The area was recently biopsied and found to be positive for basal cell carcinoma, a common and treatable form of skin cancer.

CBS News’ Harry Smith recently had a colonoscopy on The Early Show. And, of course, Katie Couric arguably started the trend when she underwent a colonoscopy on the Today show in 2000 to raise awareness about colon cancer and the benefits of early detection and treatment. Couric’s husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at the age of 42.