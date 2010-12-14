Globes Praise Rolls In

The reactions poured in Tuesday from networks, showrunners and actors who were honored with Golden Globe nominations this morning. Here’s a round up of comments from some of the nominees:

“I don’t even know what to say. I am so surprised and honored, but mostly I have to say I am thrilled the show is nominated and that I get to celebrate this with the cast and crew. “ – Jim Parsons on his nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy and The Big Bang Theory’s nomination for Best TV Series – Comedy

“We’re always thrilled. It’s a mixed bag when we have such a large cast and we’d love to see everybody recognized, but Sofia and Eric have been sort of secret weapons for us from the beginning. Eric is a journeyman actor who worked for 15 years before he really had any kind of recognition at all, so it’s very cool to see him being on this one. Sofia’s got this incredible comedic talent that no one ever imagined would come in a package like that. So it’s very exciting for us to see her get some recognition for that. So all in all, it’s a great day.” — Christopher Lloyd, co-creator/executive producer, Modern Family, on the show’s nomination for Best TV Series – Comedy and supporting acting nominations for Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet

“It’s bizarre receiving the news in such a remote place where internet access is difficult and phones are impossible, but I’m glad I checked my email! I’m beyond thrilled! It was an honor to be part of the show, and to have my work recognized by the HFPA. I am so grateful!” — Dexter’s Julia Stiles, Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“‘30 Rock’ is back, bigger and better than ever! We are very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press.” — Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series — Comedy Or Musical, and his own nomination for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series –Comedy

“It is truly an honor to be nominated. We couldn’t be more thrilled. Our table will require two vegetarian meals. Is now the time to deal with this?” — Executive producer Robert Carlock on 30 Rock’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

“My friends and I at Nurse Jackie are thrilled to be recognized for the work we love to do.” — Edie Falco, Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

“Today’s nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are incredible. We are so thrilled to be recognized and congratulate Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss on their nominations as well as the actors, writers and producers on Mad Men and The Walking Dead for delivering some of the best storytelling on television.” — AMC President and General Manager Charlie Collier

“Getting a Golden Globe nomination is an honor and a thrill. It’s the best company and the best party of the year!” — Sara Colleton, executive producer of Dexter, Golden Globe nominee for Best Television Series – Drama

“I am thrilled and honoured. I am now going to turn the house upside down looking for that other cufflink.” — Hugh Laurie of House on his Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

“We got the fantastic news over Colorado — flying from New York to Los Angeles, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. It’s especially thrilling to see Julianna acknowledged again, and Chris for the first time. On a personal level, this nomination could not come at a better time. There is the December slump every network showrunner faces; and this encouragement is exactly what we needed.”– Robert & Michelle King, showrunners and executive producers of The Good Wife, on the show’s three Golden Globe nominations

“I feel extremely honored to be nominated amongst such a talented group of women and I’m absolutely thrilled for our show, The Big C and would like to congratulate all of the cast and crew on their nomination.” — Laura Linney, Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

“The Golden Globe nominations are such a thrill and such well deserved recognition of Laura and the entire team of people who helped make the first season of this dream of mine a success. I’ve been trying to live more like Cathy who is learning that celebrating every single moment is what life is about and this is certainly a great reason to celebrate. Maybe I’ll go ride a ferris wheel today, or drive through Krispy Kreme.” — Darlene Hunt, creator/writer and executive producer of The Big C, Golden Globe nominee for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

“I’m so very grateful to the HFPA for this nomination. It’s an amazing feeling and honor to be put in this light especially for doing something that I love. It’s really been an incredible year of opportunity for me. I’ve been so lucky this year to work on projects that I dig with amazing people, the cast and crew of Hawaii 5-0, and to feel the support from CBS.” – Scott Caan, Golden Globe nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a series, mini-series, or TV movie