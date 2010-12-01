Galas Galore: Seen and Heard

It was gala gridlock in Los Angeles Tuesday night, with three celebrations occurring throughout the city. East Coasters also had a chance to party at an industry holiday soiree in NYC. From food to decor to who was there, here are some highlights from the evening.

What: Paley Center Los Angeles’ Salute to Excellence Gala honoring Entertainment Tonight’s Mary Hart and sportscaster Al Michaels; Tim Allen hosted

Where: Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Attended



Les Moonves, Julie Chen, Mark Steines, Tom Selleck, Tim Allen, Dick Ebersol, Tommy Lasorda, Heidi Clements, Fred Gaudelli

Food



Following cocktails, guests enjoyed a dinner of arugula salad with candied walnuts and dates, with short ribs in a red wine reduction for the main course and a selection of delicate desserts

Atmosphere



The meal was followed by an acoustic performance from America’s Got Talent winner Michael Grimm, who dedicated a song to Hart.





Quotes from the Stage

Along with a two-part video retrospective, Hart’s award was preceded by words from ET Executive Producer Linda Bell Blue and Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck, who said of Hart that, “Being interviewed by Mary Hart is a true sign of success, whether you’re a movie star or a head of state.”

Michaels received introductions from baseball giant Tommy Lasorda and NBC Universal Sports & Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol, who described Michaels as “not just the best play-by-play announcer of his generation, but the best announcer of all time.”

After Michaels’ video career retrospective, Hart said “It’s reaffirming to see that Al Michaels maybe had more hair styles [over the years] than me.”

What: American Jewish Committee’s Dorothy and Sherrill C. Corwin Human Relations Award Dinner honoring Marc Graboff (NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal Television Studio Chairman); Emcee: The Soup/Community’s Joel McHale and Keynote Speaker: Hardball’s Chris Matthews

Where: Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Attended



Howie Mandel, Angela Bromstad, Jeff Gaspin, Paul Telegdy, Chris Silbermann, Peter Roth, Bruce Rosenblum, Joel McHale, Chris Matthews

Food



Salad, fish dinner, and dessert trio (mini crème brulee, mini mouse and mini apple tart)

Atmosphere



Nice, full cocktail hour. Intimate room for show. Joel McHale was hilarious as emcee. Chris Matthews went on a bit too long as keynote speaker.

Quotes From The Stage

“I work with Keith Olbermann and Rachel Maddow and I’m the one on the right.” — Chris Matthews

“Waterboarding is not torture, but touching my balls is.” - Matthews on the public’s overreaction to airport scanning

“Put Community in a timeslot that doesn’t have to compete with American Idol” - Joel McHale asked of Marc Graboff

“Graboff — think what he was called in grade school” — McHale poking fun at his last name

“Names without ridicule — Zucker and Silverman to name a few.” – McHale joking about less funny names than Graboff

“It needs all the promotion in the world, believe me.” - Marc Graboff on NBC’s Community

“I looked at the list - Bob Hope, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood - it was just a matter of time before I got the call.” - Graboff joked about his honor

What: Showtime Holiday Soiree

Where: The Quincy Estate in Hancock Park in Los Angeles

Attended



David Nevins, Kevin Nealon, Matt LeBlanc, William H Macy, Lisa Kudrow, John Corbett

Food



Turkey, yams and beef — basically a delicious Thanksgiving dinner served in the backyard and rooms around the Estate, where they hold this talent and exec party every year.

There was a toffee pudding on the pool table of desserts that guests said was “not to be missed” and a hot chocolate bar.

Atmosphere



Music in the front room. Party stayed full. The yard was comfortable with heat lamps

What: Discovery Communications holiday party

Where: The Campbell Apartment in Grand Central Terminal, NYC

Attended



David Zaslav, Mark Hollinger, Henry Schleiff, Christina Norman, Author James Ellroy, Carson Kressley, Clinton Kelly, Randy Fenoli, Nancy O’Dell

Food



Specialty cocktails with all spice liqueur and cranberry garnish were served. Guests also dined on hors d’oeuvres of sushi, sliders, mac n’ cheese, butternut squash soup, and more

Atmosphere



Large Christmas wreaths, space felt like an old library, very ornate

Andrea Morabito, Andrea Domanick, Stephanie Robbins and Melissa Grego contributed to this report