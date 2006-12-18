Fun With Rupert

The subject of this week’s Fifth Estater profile, NYC’s Commissioner of film and TV Katherine Oliver, has showbiz connections all over New York. That includes Rupert Jee, proprietor of the famed Hello Deli and longtime unofficial correspondent for David Letterman. Rupert had some nice things to say about Oliver, whose Broadway office is above the Hello Deli, and who gets her morning tea there each day.

“She’s one sharp lady—I’m in total admiration of her,” says Jee, who once decorated the Late Night Christmas tree with meatballs, and at Dave’s request, showed up at Regis Philbin’s office and announced, “that little weasel owes me money.”

Rupert went on to note Oliver’s work ethic, which may be abetted by the Hello Deli tea she consumes. “Katherine really hustles,” he says. “She knows to wheel and deal…and she’s a very sweet girl.”

By Michael Malone