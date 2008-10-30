Frasier Crane Campaigns for GOP

Kelsey Grammer has lent his name to a Republican effort to prevent more Senate seats from going Democratic on Nov. 4.

"Take it from me. For 20 years, I played Dr. Frasier Crane on TV, and it is not easy being openly Republican in a Democrat town like Hollywood," said an e-mail from National Republican Senatorial Committee with Grammer’s name on it. "But even when the odds are against us, we must never stop fighting for this country."

Grammer asks for a contribution of $30, which he says "will make the difference between winning and losing in one or two key senate races, warning that "the liberal elite arrogantly snicker about the unwashed masses in fly-over country and suburbia."

Isn’t that what Frasier Crane used to do?